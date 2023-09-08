Open Menu

Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA) Observed Peacefully With Religious Solemnity In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Like other parts of the province, Chehlum was observed peacefully with religious solemnity and reverence in Dera Ismail Khan

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 )

Security measures and heavy contingents of law enforcement forces were deployed to protect the main processions at designated routes, which paid glowing tributes and commemorated the supreme sacrifice of the Grand Son of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Hazrat Imam Hussein (RA), and his companions.

The largest 'Tazia' procession was taken out from the Imambargah Bammu Shah and concluded at Thala Yallaw Shah, while other processions appeared from different Imambargahs and 'Thalas' in different areas of the city.

Religious scholars highlighted the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and various aspects of Karbala.

Police snipers in high-rise buildings, CCTV cameras, and policemen at plainclothes were also deployed at processions routes to avert any untoward incident.

