Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA) observed peacefully in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Sunday observed peacefully across the province.

Mobile service was partially suspended all the day and thousands of police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel had been deployed and CCTV cameras had also been installed to maintain law and order situation.

Section 144 was also imposed in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure peace and communal harmony during Chehlum.

The cities were sealed by the end of the mourning processions and ban had imposed on pillion riding and display of all types of weapons.

Traffic Police had devised comprehensive traffic plan for smooth flow of vehicles on the occasion of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Every mourning procession was provided three SPs, six DSPs, five inspectors besides 400 traffic police employees, traffic mobiles, rider's squad and fork-lifters in Peshawar.