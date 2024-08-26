Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA) observed with a religious spirit

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA) on Monday observed with religious spirit, devotion and respect in the district.

17 processions and 16 Majalis were organized in three tehsils including Chiniot, Bhwana and Lalian on the occasion.

The main procession was taken out from Imam Bargah Qasr e Zain ul Abideen which culminated peacefully. The police ensured complete security to the processions and Majalis.

