"Chehlum" Observed Peacefully

6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::The 'Chehlum' of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) was observed with religious fervor and reverence here on Sunday.

The local administration had devised a plan of action to maintain law and order on 'Chehlum' while a control room was set up at Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) premises to monitor the security situation.

Before start of the processions, the religious scholars in their sermons highlighted the significance of the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and martyrs of Karbala.

The 'Chehlum' processions gathered at Imambargah Colonel (r) Maqbool and culminated at Imambargah Qadeemi after passing through its traditional routes.

The police made foolproof security arrangements by deploying thousands of policemen and installed walkthrough gates to check suspects. All roads and streets leading to the place of congregation were properly sealed off.

All traditional routes of processions were blocked for all kinds of private and public transport at Committee Chowk, Trunk Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaar, College Road and Jamia Masjid Road.

The police cleared the routes of processions in various city areas with the help of bomb disposal squads for the safety of mourners.

Police and law enforcement agencies strictly monitored the people staying at hotels and guesthouses in the city as well.

The 'sabeels' of milk and 'sharabt' were set up at traditional routes.

The 'azadars' made arrangements to distribute 'langar' among the participants on the occasion.

Rescue 1122 had made arrangements to deal with any emergency, besides providing medical treatment to those injured during 'Zanjeer zani'.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) had prepared a traffic plan for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) to facilitate the mourners.

According to the plan, there would be a complete ban on parking of any vehicle, motorcycle and handcarts on the route of Chehlum processions.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO)/SSP Muhammad Bin Ashraf said and informed that three DPs, 14 inspectors, 152 traffic wardens and 32 traffic assistants special were deployed on the occasion to maintain traffic flow.

