Chehlum Observed With Religious Fervor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 09:56 PM

Chehlum processions culminated here on Tuesday evening amid strict security measures

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Chehlum processions culminated here on Tuesday evening amid strict security measures.

Main zuljunnah procession of Chehlum was taken out from Markazi Imambargah Ghareeb Abad Sukkur with religious enthusiasm. The mourners offered Zuhar prayer near Clock Tower.

Addressing the Chehlum, speakers said Hazart Imam Hussain (AS) was not only a great hero of islam but was the symbol of a unique philosophy.

"However, it is need of the hour, that we should realize our responsibilities as nation and foil the nefarious designs of anti-Islam forces by promoting unity and religious harmony among all our ranks," they urged.

Sabeels of water, milk and food stalls were also set-up under the surveillance of security personnel on the route of procession to facilitate the mourners.

Later, procession culminated at Imam Bargah Karbala Maula in peaceful manner after crossing through the traditional route after Maghrib prayer.

The municipal administration made special arrangements for the procession while local police under the command of SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo maintained complete vigilance to make the event peaceful.

