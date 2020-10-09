UrduPoint.com
Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) Observed Peacefully

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) observed peacefully

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) observed peacefully with religious enthusiasm and fervour amid tight security arrangements here on Thursday.

A total of nine mourning processions were taken out in the city while 32 Majalis were organized out of which eight were declared in category A by keeping in view the sensitivity.

Tight security arrangements were made by the police while City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan was himself monitoring the security.

Police deployed more than 2500 personnels on security duty while CCTV cameras and drone cameras were also installed to keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities.

CPO Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan visited different routes and Majalis to check security arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, city police officer said that foolproof security arrangements have been made by the police and other law enforcement departments. He said that police was fully prepared to deal any emergency like situation.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said that best arrangements were made by the police and district administration. He said that cleanliness at mourning processions has been ensured and other facilities have also been made during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S).

