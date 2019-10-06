Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain: Foolproof security arrangements being finalized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana will make foolproof security arrangements for 34 processions of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi police under its security strategy was making concerted efforts with the help of other departments concerned aimed at maintaining law and order and to avert any untoward incident.

Under the security plan formulated for Chehlum, foolproof security arrangements were being made, he said adding, ulema, Mushaiksh and religious scholars of different sects had also been taken on board to promote religious harmony in the city.

Additional force of Special branch Police, Elite Force, Punjab Constabulary, Lady Police and Rangers and members of district peace committee along with district police would be deployed to ensure security for Chehlum.

Strict checking of vehicles was being conducted at entry and exist points of the Rawalpindi city, he said.

There would be strict monitoring of the processions while Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras had also been installed to ensure the security.

Parking of vehicles would not be allowed at the route of the Chehlum processions while no vehicle and motorcycle would be allowed to move with the procession.

No one would be allowed to stand on roof tops of the commercial and residential buildings situated along the route of the main procession while armed police personnel would be deployed on the rooftops of the buildings.

Police patrolling had also been enhanced, he added. Members of district peace committee along with female volunteers of civil defence and lady police would also be deployed with the procession.

Special checking of the route of the procession would be completed before start of the procession and bomb disposal squad would clear the route on Chehlum.

The mourners would be checked with metal detectors and walk through gates would be installed at the entry points.

There would be aerial surveillance of the route of the Chehlum procession ofImam Hussain (RA). The route of the main procession of Muharram would be sealed completely and streets on the route of the procession would also be barricaded.