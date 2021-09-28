Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain observed:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The chehlum processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) concluded peacefully here on Tuesday, amid strict security arrangements.

As many as 1200 police personnel and 564 volunteers performed duty to provide security cover to the mourners.

The main procession of chehlum started from Block-14 Azad Road and concluded at Imambargah Block-19, after passing through Gol Chowk, Kutchehri bazaar, Ameen bazaar and Muhammadi bazaars.

Zakireen and scholars highlighted the significance of the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his followers.