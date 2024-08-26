Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain observed in Larkana with religious reverence

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions were observed in the Larkana division including Kamber-Shahdadkot districts on Monday with religious reverence to remember their supreme sacrifices for the cause of Islam

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions were observed in the Larkana division including Kamber-Shahdadkot districts on Monday with religious reverence to remember their supreme sacrifices for the cause of Islam.

Various processions were brought out from a number of localities of the Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts.

Police and Rangers patrolled the city and localities of both districts throughout the day in order to maintain law and order situation.

On the occasion, 44 mourning processions were taken out across the district and 66 majlis were organized, out of which five were sensitive, and more than two thousand police officers and women personnel including policemen were deployed for security.

In Larkana city, various processions, Alam and Zuljinnah were taken out from Dargah Jaral Shah Bukhari, Jaffery Imam Bargah, imambargah Syed Bahdur Hussain Shah Kazmi, Dargah Mehar Shah Bukhari Imambargah, Khichi Imambargah and other imambargahs on the traditional procession routes.

The main procession in City from Imabargah Dargah Syed Jaral Shah Bukhari and after distance on its traditional route of Bunder road, Pakistan Chowk, Resham Gali, Qadri Muhallah, Fish Market, Empire Road, Jilus Bazar, Bank Square, Shahi Bazar terminated Imam Bargah Jaral Shah Bukhari, where majlis Sham-e-Ghariban was held at Pakistan chowk, the mourner also offered Maghrib prayer.

Earlier, last night Zakireen and his faithful in different Imambargahs in their speeches highlighted the great sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S).

They paid rich tributes to the Shuhudas of Karbala and stressed upon the Muslims to follow the teachings and sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

Meanwhile, annual Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) conference organized by Jamaat Ahlesunnat Qasmia Dargah Mashoori Sharif Larkana was held in Jinnah Bagh, under the chairmanship of Professor Manzoor Ahmed Mashoori.

The conference was attended by the country's renowned scholars Maulana Mehboob Ahmad Choshti Lahore, Allama Mufti Muhammad Jan Qasmi Quetta. Allama Pir Khalil Jan Naqshbandi from Veehar, Allama Hafiz Ali Akbar Qasmi and others.

Addressing the conference, Professor Manzoor Ahmed Mashoori and others said that the Karbala incident is an unforgettable tragedy of human history that will continue to clarify the difference between right and wrong until the Day of Resurrection.

They said that the incident of Karbala is the name of continuing the war with the rulers of the time and for the promotion and protection of Islam.

The speakers said that even now the Jewish lobby is making conspiracies against Islam, for this we all Muslims need to be united, which has created an economic crisis and chaos.

On the occasion, Naat Khawans recited Naats and Qaseedas paying homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

Sabeels and stalls of eatable items were arranged by the philanthropists, Scouts Groups, and Social and Political organizations on the occasion to facilitate the mourners along the route of the main procession.

However, for medical aid, various camps were set up by the Shahbaz Rangers, scout groups, CMC Hospital Larkana, Edhi Welfare Centre Larkana, and the mobile medical aid vans of Rescue 1122 providing medical aid to the mourners.

The ambulances of Rescue 1122, Edhi Welfare center, Khaidmat-e-Khalq Foundation Larkana, and CMC Hospital Larkana were busy taking these persons, who fell unconscious due to excessive bleeding at the time of passing of procession various Imam Bargahs and from various places of the city.

Commissioner Larkana Division, DIG Police Larkana Range, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, SSP Larkana, Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers, SP Headquarters Larkana, SP Headquarters Larkana and ASP City, SDPOs supervised security arrangements throughout the day and no untoward incident was reported anywhere.

On the eve of Chehlum strict security measures were taken out by the Divisional and district administrations and the heavy contingents of police along with rangers were deputed at the various places of the city in general and particularly on those routes, from where the mourning processions passed.

Besides, other parts of the Larkana division including Kamber, Shahdadkot, Garhi Yaseen, Lakhi, Madeji, Thull, Jacobabad, Warah, Nasirabad, Khanpur, Mirokhan, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore and others areas said that Chehlum processions had passed safely, and no untoward incident was reported.