Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain Observed In Northern Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Like others part of the country, the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed at Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore, Noushehroferoze and other parts, including Rohri, Pano Aqil, Kot Diji with religious spirit, devotion and respect on Saturday

The Majalis Aza programmes, seminars and conferences were held in the several districts to highlight the sacrifices and the services of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) for islam.

Speakers paid rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), and his 72 companions who sacrificed their lives for the holy cause. In all parts of the northern Sindh, mourning processions were taken out to highlight the importance of the day, and to pay rich tribute to the Karbala martyrs.

Addressing the Majlis-e-Aza in Sukkur, speakers said Azadari (Self flagellation) was the strongest citadel and most effective spiritual weapon against international colonial powers.

They said Azadari echoed the patience and sufferings of Zainab (RA) and Zain-ul Abideen (RA).

They said Azadari-e-Imam Hussain (RA) preached courage and bravery and the lesson of sacrifice with spirit of sacrifice.

In Khairpur, speakers said Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) sacrificed his life along with 72 near and dear ones in Karbala for protecting Islamic values, supporting human dignity, and defending religion and Shariat.

The great Shahadat of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) wrote a new golden chapter in the world history and derived support of the mankind for his sacrifices, patience, forbearance, and firmness, they said, adding that Karbala became the source of guidance for all movements for independence.

They said Hussaini sacrifices preached us many lessons; one of which was how to tackle with oppression, suppression and brutality and giving priority to death in honour over life in disguise. They said Karbala was the source of guidance for all movements of independence the world over.

A heavy contingent of police and Rangers were deployed at various points to avert any incident. Rangers and police also carried out patrolling.

