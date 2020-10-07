UrduPoint.com
Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain On Wednesday

Wed 07th October 2020

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbla will be observed in the Federal capital on Wednesday.

The mourners will take out processions from Markazai Imam Bargah Isna Ashri, Islamabad after Zuhrain prayers.

The procession would culminate at the starting venue after passing through G-6 Service Area, Lal Quarter,Seventh Avenue Service road and G-6/2 stop.

Thousands of policemen are put on high alert across the metropolis to ensure foolproof security.

