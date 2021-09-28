UrduPoint.com

Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Being Observed With Due Solemnity

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 06:35 PM

Strict security arrangements have been made to avert any untoward situation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2021) Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions is being observed with due solemnity on Tuesday.

To pay tribute to martyrs of Karbala, mourning processions have been taken out in all small and major towns of the country.

The faithful expressed their love for the Holy family of the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

In Lahore, a long procession has been taken out from various streets which have reached Karbala Gamay Shah. The speakers have shed light over the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) and his companion at Karbala.

Mobile service remained suspended in big cities where large number of people gathered in the processions.

