Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Concludes Peacefully
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 10:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) concluded peacefully in Multan amid comprehensive security arrangements. A total of nine licensed and traditional processions, including three of Category-A and six of Category-B, were taken out across the district.
According to City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, 1,237 police officers and personnel performed security duties during Muharram, with eight vigilance teams monitoring the arrangements. Special and reserve contingents remained on high alert to respond to any emergency, while rooftop deployments and plain-clothed personnel ensured covert surveillance along the procession routes.
All routes of processions and venues of Majalis were sealed with barbed wire and barricades. The traffic police implemented an alternative traffic plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement.
The CPO said that with the cooperation of citizens, all processions and gatherings concluded in a peaceful atmosphere, helping promote religious harmony in the city.
The Multan Police spokesperson urged the public to report any suspicious activity or person to “Pukar-15” or at 061-9200908.
