Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed with religious solemnity and reverence across the division.

On this occasion, tight security arrangements were made along the routes of the processions by the police department.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Ch visited Clock Tower Chowk, central Imambargah, Satiana Road, Peoples Colony, Allama Iqbal Colony and other localities to check security arrangements.

They also supervised administrative and security arrangements at the Clock Tower.

Members of the District Peace Committee and Ulema were also accompanied.

The senior officers visited the main control room at the DC office and reviewed monitoring of security on the routes with the help of CCTV cameras.

They visited the medical camps set up at Clock Tower and directed the health department and Rescue-1122 to provide the best medical services to the mourners.

The police and other law enforcement agencies had made foolproofsecurity arrangements by deploying a heavy contingent of police force.

The teams of elite and quick response force remained on patrolling.