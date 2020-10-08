UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Observed

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed with religious solemnity and reverence across the division.

On this occasion, tight security arrangements were made along the routes of the processions by the police department.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Ch visited Clock Tower Chowk, central Imambargah, Satiana Road, Peoples Colony, Allama Iqbal Colony and other localities to check security arrangements.

They also supervised administrative and security arrangements at the Clock Tower.

Members of the District Peace Committee and Ulema were also accompanied.

The senior officers visited the main control room at the DC office and reviewed monitoring of security on the routes with the help of CCTV cameras.

They visited the medical camps set up at Clock Tower and directed the health department and Rescue-1122 to provide the best medical services to the mourners.

The police and other law enforcement agencies had made foolproofsecurity arrangements by deploying a heavy contingent of police force.

The teams of elite and quick response force remained on patrolling.

Related Topics

Police Road Muhammad Ali Best

Recent Stories

High Tech Special Economic Zone status approved fo ..

18 minutes ago

NAB writes letter to FIA to place Nawaz Sharif on ..

20 minutes ago

US election campaigns seek voters’ data for demo ..

25 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

37 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

45 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.