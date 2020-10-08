UrduPoint.com
Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Observed Peacefully

Thu 08th October 2020

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed peacefully

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala was observed peacefully in the provincial capital on Thursday.

Various Majalis were held in different Imambargahs to commemorate the Karbala incident and highlight the message of the martyrdom. A number of Alam and Tazia processions were taken out from different Imambargahs which marched on their respective routes. The central Shabih-e-Tazia procession was taken out from Haveli Alif Shah inside Delhi Gate in the morning and culminated at Karbala Gamay Shah in the night after passing through its traditional route including Masjid Wazir Khan, Rang Mehal, Pani Wala Talab, Sunehri Masjid, Tehsil Bazar, Novelty Chowk and Bhatti Gate.

Various 'sabeels' of milk, water, food and juices were arranged at the route of Shabih-e-Tazia procession for mourners.

Special measures were taken to ensure security and facilitation of mourners.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that more than 10,000 police officers and officials along with other community force performed duties on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in the provincial capital.

He said that the routes of processions were monitored through cameras of Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA), adding that linked roads and streets were sealed and barriers and barbed wires installed.

He said that the mourners were allowed to enter in procession after checking from three points, adding that walk-through gates, metal detectors and electric barriers were also installed for checking.

Elite force jawans on ten vehicles performed security duties from start of procession at Haveli Alaf Shah to its culmination at Karbala Gamay Shah.

