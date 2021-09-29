Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed peacefully

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed peacefully here on Tuesday amid strict security arrangements.

As many as 14 mourning processions and 17 majalis were held in various parts of Faisalabad.

The police department had deputed 4 SPs, 13 DSPs, 4 Inspectors, 46 Sub Inspectors, 127 ASIs, 114 Head Constables and more than 1100 constables at all entry points of processions and majalis for security.

The teams of elite force and Quick Response Force also remained on patrolling throughout the day while mobile phone service also remained suspended today.

The mourners were allowed to enter in majalis and mourning processions after a thorough checking.

All roads and streets leading to the Central Imam Bargahs in Aminpur Bazaar and Imam Bargah Chowk were sealed.

The traffic police also made a special traffic plan to keep the traffic flowsmooth on roads.

Rescue-1122 remained alert to deal with any emergency.