Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security; 1800 cops deployed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed here on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements while over 1800 cops were deployed to guard the Chehlum procession of Chor Chowk.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police had finalized all necessary arrangements to facilitate the mourners.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas had finalized elaborate security arrangements for security of Chor Chowk Chehlum procession and avoid any untoward incident.

Three-layer security cover was provided with special arrangements ensuring rooftop duty and deployment of Quick Response Force.

No person was allowed to carry weapon in Chehlum procession except designated police officers, he said.

Strict monitoring of Chehlum procession was conducted. Special contingents of commandos and police officials were also deployed on trouble points.

Additional force of Special Branch Police, Elite Force, Punjab Constabulary, Women Police along with district police personnel were deployed to ensure security of Chor Chowk Chehlum procession.

Special checking of the routes was carried out before start of the procession and bomb disposal squad cleared the route.

The mourners were checked with metal detectors and walk through gates were installed at the entry points of the procession. The route of the procession of 'Chehlum' was sealed completely and streets on the route were barricaded. Vehicles and motorcycles were not allowed to move with the mourning procession.

Foolproof security arrangements were ensured utilizing all available resources, he added.

Over 170 City Traffic Police (CTP) personnel including five DSPs, 12 Inspectors, 114 traffic wardens and 39 traffic assistants were also deployed to ease traffic flow in Chor Chowk area during Chehlum procession.

According to a CTP spokesman, City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal had finalized all the arrangements to regulate traffic and facilitate the road users in Chor Chowk area.

He informed that a comprehensive traffic plan was devised to ensure security and facilitate the mourners as well as the road users.

Chairing Cross to Pirwadhai Mor road remained closed from morning to conclusion of the Chehlum procession. Diversion points were set up in the circle to ensure security and facilitate the motorists. Taxila, Wah bound traffic was allowed to move through Westridge Road, Atta ul Haq Road, Najam Shaheed Road, Westridge-III Road, APS school, Marble Factory and IJP road while the traffic coming from Wah, Taxila towards Saddar was allowed to use Pirwadhai Road, IJP Road, Carriage Factory Road, Gunjmandi Mor, Bakri Chowk, Romi Road, Transit Camp and Akram ul Haq Road.

The road from Chor Chowk to Range Road also remained closed during procession.

Similarly, Hali Road from Chor Chowk to Najam Shaheed Chowk was also closed for all kind of vehicular traffic.

Traffic of Marble Factory Road to Chor Chowk was provided alternative route from Tanki Chowk towards Westridge Mor, he said and informed that Traffic police placed diversions to facilitate the procession.