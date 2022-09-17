UrduPoint.com

Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2022 | 06:54 PM

The Chehlum processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) concluded peacefully here on Saturday, amid strict security arrangements

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The Chehlum processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) concluded peacefully here on Saturday, amid strict security arrangements.

More than 1,000 policemen were deputed on security duty for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) while, Rescue1122 also provided medical cover to mourners by arranging first aid camps at the routes of processions.

The main procession of Chehlum started from Block-14 Azad Road and concludedat Imam Bargah Block-19, after passing through Gol Chowk, Kutchehri bazaar,Ameen bazaar and Muhammadi bazaars.

