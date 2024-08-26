Open Menu

Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Observed In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 10:52 PM

Like other parts of the Country, the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his loyal companions was observed in Hyderabad on Monday

In this connection, fool proof security plan was prepared by Hyderabad Police under the supervision of SSP Dr. Farukh Ali for the security of the central Chehlum procession.

In this connection, fool proof security plan was prepared by Hyderabad Police under the supervision of SSP Dr. Farukh Ali for the security of the central Chehlum procession.

On the directives of SSP, security arrangements were made in the routes of mourning processions, and all SHOs of the district, and DSPs remained on roads while ASP Hyderabad along with ASP Hasnain Waris and DSP Iftekhar Ahmed Buriro personally supervised security arrangements and monitored security arrangements of processions through CCTV Cameras while Incharge DIB Inspector Akber Lund completely reviewed procession process.

DIG Hyderabad Range Tariq Razaq Dharejo also reviewed the security arrangements of the central mourning procession. SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farukh Ali and DC Hyderabad Zain-ul Aabdin Memon were also present on the occasion.

