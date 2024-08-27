Open Menu

Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Observed Amid Tight Security

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 01:00 AM

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions was observed with religious fervor in Rawalpindi. The main procession was taken out from Imam Bargah Ashiq Hussain and followed its traditional route through Bohar Bazaar, Lal Haveli, Trunk Bazaar, Liaquat Road, Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazaar, Purana Qilla, and Jamia Masjid Road, finally ending at Imam Bargah Qadeemi.

Mourners, including women and children, participated in the procession, carrying Alams and cradles to honor Hazrat Ali Asghar. Roads and streets leading to the procession route were blocked with containers for security reasons.

Medical camps and water distribution points, known as Sabeels, were set up along the route, and Tabarruk (blessed food) was distributed to the participants. Religious scholars delivered sermons highlighting the importance of the sacrifices made by the martyrs of Karbala, urging people to follow the principles of Hazrat Imam Hussain, particularly his commitment to justice, truth, and righteousness.

Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, is remembered for his stand against the tyranny of Yazid during the Battle of Karbala.

Strict security measures were in place. Shops and markets along the procession route remained closed, and participants were allowed entry only after thorough security checks. A police spokesman stated that more than 4,600 police officers and personnel were deployed for security duties, along with 215 traffic wardens to manage traffic and assist mourners.

Earlier, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engr Aamir Khattak and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa inspected the procession route to review the security arrangements. The Rawalpindi District Police, City Traffic Police, Rescue 1122, and other relevant departments, following the directives of the Punjab government, utilized all available resources to ensure the smooth conduct of the Chehlum procession.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Government Of Punjab Water Road Traffic Karbala Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 Women Market Mosque All From Muharram

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

1 hour ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

1 hour ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

1 hour ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

1 hour ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

1 hour ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

1 hour ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

2 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

2 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

2 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

2 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan