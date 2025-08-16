Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed peacefully

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions was observed with religious fervor in Rawalpindi.

The main procession was taken out from Imam Bargah Ashiq Hussain and followed its traditional route and ended finally at Imam Bargah Qadeemi.

Mourners, including women and children, participated in the procession, carrying Alams and cradles to honor Hazrat Ali Asghar. Roads and streets leading to the procession route were blocked with containers for security reasons.

Medical camps and water distribution points, known as Sabeels, were set up along the route, and Tabarruk (blessed food) was distributed to the participants.

Religious scholars delivered sermons highlighting the importance of the sacrifices made by the martyrs of Karbala, urging people to follow the principles of Hazrat Imam Hussain, particularly his commitment to justice, truth, and righteousness.

Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is remembered for his stand against the tyranny of Yazid during the Battle of Karbala.

Strict security measures were in place. Shops and markets along the procession route remained closed, and participants were allowed entry only after thorough security checks.

A police spokesman stated that more than 4,000 police officers and personnel were deployed for security duties, along with 200 traffic wardens to manage traffic and assist mourners.

Earlier, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engr Aamir Khattak and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa inspected the procession route to review the security arrangements.

The Rawalpindi District Police, City Traffic Police, Rescue 1122 and other relevant departments, following the directives of the Punjab government, utilized all available resources to ensure the smooth conduct of the Chehlum procession.