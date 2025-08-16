Open Menu

Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Observed Peacefully

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed peacefully

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions was observed with religious fervor in Rawalpindi.

The main procession was taken out from Imam Bargah Ashiq Hussain and followed its traditional route and ended finally at Imam Bargah Qadeemi.

Mourners, including women and children, participated in the procession, carrying Alams and cradles to honor Hazrat Ali Asghar. Roads and streets leading to the procession route were blocked with containers for security reasons.

Medical camps and water distribution points, known as Sabeels, were set up along the route, and Tabarruk (blessed food) was distributed to the participants.

Religious scholars delivered sermons highlighting the importance of the sacrifices made by the martyrs of Karbala, urging people to follow the principles of Hazrat Imam Hussain, particularly his commitment to justice, truth, and righteousness.

Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is remembered for his stand against the tyranny of Yazid during the Battle of Karbala.

Strict security measures were in place. Shops and markets along the procession route remained closed, and participants were allowed entry only after thorough security checks.

A police spokesman stated that more than 4,000 police officers and personnel were deployed for security duties, along with 200 traffic wardens to manage traffic and assist mourners.

Earlier, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engr Aamir Khattak and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa inspected the procession route to review the security arrangements.

The Rawalpindi District Police, City Traffic Police, Rescue 1122 and other relevant departments, following the directives of the Punjab government, utilized all available resources to ensure the smooth conduct of the Chehlum procession.

Recent Stories

Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains u ..

Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged

1 minute ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..

51 minutes ago
 UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution ..

UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution treaty

2 hours ago
 Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

2 hours ago
 UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day

3 hours ago
Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League ..

Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stan ..

4 hours ago
 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia

5 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..

5 hours ago
 President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s a ..

President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..

5 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official vi ..

CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit

6 hours ago
 Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public r ..

Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan