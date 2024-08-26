Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain RA Observed Across Northern Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Like other parts of the country, the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed at Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Noushehroferoze and other parts including Rohri, Pano Aqil, Kot Diji with a religious spirit, devotion and respect on Monday.
In this connection, the Majalis Aza programmes, seminars and conferences were held in various areas/towns to highlight the sacrifices and the services of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) for islam.
Speakers paid rich tributes to the Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), and his 72 companions who sacrificed their lives for the holy cause. Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was the younger grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and the younger son of Hazat Ali (RA) and Hazrat Fatima (RA). In all parts of northern Sindh, mourning processions were taken out to highlight the importance of the day and pay rich tribute to the Karbala martyrs.
On the occasion of Chehlum, the prominent speakers said that Azadari is the strongest citadel and most effective spiritual weapon against international colonial powers. Addressing in Majlis-e-Aza, the participants, and speakers said Azadari is echoes of Zainab (RA) and Zain-ul Abideen (RA).
They said Azadari-e-Imam Hussain (RA) preaches courage and bravery and the lesson of sacrifice with the spirit of sacrifice.
In Khairpur and other districts, speakers said that Nawasa-e-Rasool Al-Saqlain Shahzada-e-Konain Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) sacrificed his life along with 72 near and dear ones in Karbala for protecting Islamic values, supporting human dignity, and defending religion and Shariat rather he took religion, Shariat to new heights.
The great Shahadat of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) wrote a new golden chapter in world history and derived the support of mankind for his sacrifices, patience, forbearance, and firmness, they said adding that Karbala became the source of guidance for all independence movements.
They said Hussaini sacrifices teach us many lessons one of which is how to tackle oppression, suppression and brutality and giving priority to death in honour over life in disguise. They said Karbala is the source of guidance for all movements of independence the world over.
A heavy contingent of Police and Rangers were deployed at various points to avert any incident. Rangers and police also carried out patrolling.
