Open Menu

Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain RA Observed Across Northern Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain RA observed across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Like other parts of the country, the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed at Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Noushehroferoze and other parts including Rohri, Pano Aqil, Kot Diji with a religious spirit, devotion and respect on Monday.

In this connection, the Majalis Aza programmes, seminars and conferences were held in various areas/towns to highlight the sacrifices and the services of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) for islam.

Speakers paid rich tributes to the Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), and his 72 companions who sacrificed their lives for the holy cause. Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was the younger grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and the younger son of Hazat Ali (RA) and Hazrat Fatima (RA). In all parts of northern Sindh, mourning processions were taken out to highlight the importance of the day and pay rich tribute to the Karbala martyrs.

On the occasion of Chehlum, the prominent speakers said that Azadari is the strongest citadel and most effective spiritual weapon against international colonial powers. Addressing in Majlis-e-Aza, the participants, and speakers said Azadari is echoes of Zainab (RA) and Zain-ul Abideen (RA).

They said Azadari-e-Imam Hussain (RA) preaches courage and bravery and the lesson of sacrifice with the spirit of sacrifice.

In Khairpur and other districts, speakers said that Nawasa-e-Rasool Al-Saqlain Shahzada-e-Konain Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) sacrificed his life along with 72 near and dear ones in Karbala for protecting Islamic values, supporting human dignity, and defending religion and Shariat rather he took religion, Shariat to new heights.

The great Shahadat of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) wrote a new golden chapter in world history and derived the support of mankind for his sacrifices, patience, forbearance, and firmness, they said adding that Karbala became the source of guidance for all independence movements.

They said Hussaini sacrifices teach us many lessons one of which is how to tackle oppression, suppression and brutality and giving priority to death in honour over life in disguise. They said Karbala is the source of guidance for all movements of independence the world over.

A heavy contingent of Police and Rangers were deployed at various points to avert any incident. Rangers and police also carried out patrolling.

Related Topics

Sindh World Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Karbala Sukkur Independence Jacobabad Shikarpur Khairpur Ghotki Kashmore Kot Diji Rohri Gold All Weapon

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

29 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

29 minutes ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

29 minutes ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

41 minutes ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

41 minutes ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

41 minutes ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

55 minutes ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

55 minutes ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

55 minutes ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

55 minutes ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

55 minutes ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan