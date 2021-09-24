Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to be observe on Sept 28

Like other parts of the globe, Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) will be observed on September 28 with religious zeal and reverence amid heightened security across Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the globe, Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) will be observed on September 28 with religious zeal and reverence amid heightened security across Sindh.

Mourning processions with Alam, Tazia and Zuljinah would be taken out in the district to mark the day by following SOPs issued by the Government.

A foolproof security arrangements have been made to provide security to Chehlum processions. The main Chehlum procession will be taken out from Markazi Imam Bargah Ghareeb Ababd Sukkur. Other smaller mourning processions will also be taken out from various districts of northern Sindh.

Rangers, police and police commandos would be deployed along the routes of the processions and Imambargahs in sensitive areas in the Sukkur and Khairpur and Shikarpur city.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Friday has said all possible measures had been adopted to maintain peace and public order during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

He said the police and other law enforcement agencies have been asked to make foolproof security arrangements for Chehlum day. He said that indiscriminate action would be taken against those found involved in fanning sectarian hatred.

A control room in DC office has been established while video camera recording of processions would be done. Some 11 power feeders on the route of main procession will be exempted from loadshedding.