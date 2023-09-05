Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain to observe across northern Sindh with religious reverence

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) will be observed on Thursday (Sept. 7th) across northern Sindh with religious zeal and reverence amid heightened security.

The event marked the culmination of a 40-day mourning period after the 10th of Muharram, the martyrdom date of Imam Hussain and his 72 companions in 680 A.D. Mourning processions with Alam, Tazia, and Zuljinah would be taken out in Sukkur to mark the day.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made to provide security to Chehlum processions. The main Chehlum procession would be taken out from Markazi Imam Bargah to Ghareeb Ababd. Other smaller mourning processions would also be taken out from various parts of the Sukkur division. A ban on pillion riding would be imposed across northern Sindh.

Extra contingents of Rangers and police commandos would be deployed along the routes of the processions and Imam Bargahs in sensitive areas in Sukkur and Khairpur city.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull, said all possible measures were being adopted to maintain peace and public order during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

He said the police and other law enforcement agencies have been asked to make foolproof security arrangements for Chehlum Day. He said that indiscriminate action would be taken against those found involved in fanning sectarian hatred.

A control room in the DC office has been established while video camera recording of processions will be done.