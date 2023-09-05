Open Menu

Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain To Observe Across Northern Sindh With Religious Reverence

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain to observe across northern Sindh with religious reverence

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) will be observed on Thursday (Sept. 7th) across northern Sindh with religious zeal and reverence amid heightened security.

The event marked the culmination of a 40-day mourning period after the 10th of Muharram, the martyrdom date of Imam Hussain and his 72 companions in 680 A.D. Mourning processions with Alam, Tazia, and Zuljinah would be taken out in Sukkur to mark the day.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made to provide security to Chehlum processions. The main Chehlum procession would be taken out from Markazi Imam Bargah to Ghareeb Ababd. Other smaller mourning processions would also be taken out from various parts of the Sukkur division. A ban on pillion riding would be imposed across northern Sindh.

Extra contingents of Rangers and police commandos would be deployed along the routes of the processions and Imam Bargahs in sensitive areas in Sukkur and Khairpur city.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull, said all possible measures were being adopted to maintain peace and public order during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

He said the police and other law enforcement agencies have been asked to make foolproof security arrangements for Chehlum Day. He said that indiscriminate action would be taken against those found involved in fanning sectarian hatred.

A control room in the DC office has been established while video camera recording of processions will be done.

Related Topics

Sindh Rangers Police Sukkur Khairpur Event All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Medlab Middle East to kick off in Dubai on Februar ..

Medlab Middle East to kick off in Dubai on February

22 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat firs ..

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first against Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

1 hour ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch over INR 5.7m each

1 hour ago
 ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a H ..

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a Historic Tour to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico ..

Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico to invest in Pakistan

2 hours ago
EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiati ..

EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiative to plant mangrove trees for ..

3 hours ago
 Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to pro ..

Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to provide relief to electricity con ..

3 hours ago
 ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication e ..

ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication emergency plan

3 hours ago
 IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elah ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elahi

4 hours ago
 UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan