Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain(AS) observed in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions was observed in the Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts on Saturday with due reverence and solemnity, while the different mourning processions were taken out by the mourners.

Various processions were brought out from a number of localities of the Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts. Police and Rangers patrolled the city and localities of the both districts throughout the day in order to maintain law and order situation.

In Larkana city, various processions, alam and Zuljinnah were taken out on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions from Jaral Shah Bukhari, Jaffery Imam Bargah, imambargah Syed Bahdur Hussain Shah Kazmi, Mehar Shah Bukhari Imambargah and other imambargahs of Larkana city which went on covering on their journey on the traditional procession routes.

The main procession in Larkana city from Imam Dargah Syed Jaral Shah Bukhari and after distance on its traditional route of Bunder road, Pakistan Chowk, Resham Gali, Fish Market, Empire Road, Jilus Bazar, Shahi Bazar terminated Imam Bargah Jaral Shah Bukhari, where mijlis Sham-e-Ghariban was held at Pakistan chowk Larkana city.

Earlier, last night and Saturday Zakireen and moulvis in different Imambargahs in their speeches threw light on the great sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his faithfull companions.The ambulances of Rescue 1122, Edhi Welfare centre, Khaidmat-e-Khalq Foundation Larkana and CMC Hospital Larkana were busy in taking these persons, who fell unconscious due to excessive bleeding at the time of passing of procession various Imam Bargahs and from various places of the city.

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Lagheri, DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, SSP Larkana, Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers, SP Headquarters Larkana and ASP city supervised security arrangement throughout the day and no untoward incident was reported anywhere.

While on the eve of Chehlum strict security measures were ensured by district government and the heavy contingents of police along with rangers were deputed at the various places of the city in general and particularly on those routes, from where the mourning processions passed.