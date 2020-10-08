UrduPoint.com
Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain(AS) Observed Peacefully

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain(AS) observed peacefully

'Chehlum' of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) was observed with religious fervor and reverence amid tight security here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ): The local administration had devised a plan of action to maintain law and order on 'Chehlum' while a control room was set up at City Police Office Rawalpindi to monitor the security situation.

The local administration had devised a plan of action to maintain law and order on 'Chehlum' while a control room was set up at City Police Office Rawalpindi to monitor the security situation.

Before start of the processions, the religious scholars in their sermons highlighted the significance of the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and martyrs of Karbala. The speakers appealed to their audience to imbibe the spirit behind the supreme sacrifice of the great Imam to uphold the truth and righteousness for the glorification of islam.

They also appealed to them to unite and maintain interfaith and intersect harmony to foil the evil designs of the anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan forces who were hell-bent on destabilising the country.

The 'Chehlum' processions gathered at Imambargah Colonel (r) Maqbool, Imambargah Ashiq Hussain and culminated at Imambargah Qadeemi after passing through its traditional routes.

The police made foolproof security arrangements by deploying thousands of policemen and installed walk through gates to check suspects.

All roads and streets leading to the place of congregation were properly sealed off.

All traditional routes of processions were blocked for all kinds of private and public transport at Committee Chowk, Trunk Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaar, College Road and Jamia Masjid Road.

The police cleared the routes of processions in various city areas with the help of bomb disposal squads for the safety of mourners. No one was allowed to stand on roof tops of the commercial and residential buildings situated along the route of the main procession. Furthermore, Police and law enforcement agencies strictly monitored the people staying at hotels and guesthouses in the city as well.

The 'sabeels' of milk and 'sharabt' were set up at traditional routes.

The 'azadars' made arrangements to distribute 'langar' among the participants on the occasion.

Rescue 1122 had made arrangements to deal with any emergency, besides providing medical cover to those injured during 'Zanjeer zani'.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) strictly observed the traffic plan chalked for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) to maintain smooth flow of traffic.

According to the plan, there was a complete ban on parking of any vehicle, motorcycle and handcarts on the route of Chehlum processions.

Earlier, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had carried out special cleanliness work to ensure that routes of the mourning procession on the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA). According to a spokesman, cleanliness operation was done as per a devised plan to maintain overall cleanliness in the city by efficiently sweeping, collecting and transporting waste generated.

