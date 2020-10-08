UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain(AS) Observes In Larkana Division

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain(AS) observes in Larkana division

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions was observed in the Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts with due reverence and solemnity to mark the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala with religious spirit and reverence.

Different mourning processions were taken out by the mourners on Thursday.

Processions of `Zuljanah' and `Tazias' were taken out in different parts of the both districts, while in Larkana city the main procession of Tazia was taken out from Dargah Jaral Shah Bukhari Larkana and terminated at Surhia Padhar Larkana after passing through its traditional routes including Bundar Road, Pakistan Chowk, Empire Road, Municipal road and Shahi bazar. While Processions of Aalam,Tazias and Zuljinnah were taken out in Larkana city and the processions marching through the fixed routes reached at Pakistan chowk and then after Ziarat of Shuhudai-Karabal returned to their respective Imam-bargahs in the Wednesday late evening.

Earlier, Zakireen and Ulema in different Imambargahs in their speeches threw light on the great sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his faithful companions who gave their lives for glory and existence of islam.

They paid rich tributes to the Shuhudas of Karbala and stressed upon the Muslims to follow the teachings and sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

`Sabeels' and stalls of eatable items were arranged by the philanthropists, Scouts Groups, Social and Political organizations on the occasion to facilitate the mourners along the route of the main procession. However for the medical aid, various medical camps as well were set up at the various places by the Shahbaz Rangers, scout groups, CMC Hospital Larkana, Edhi Welfare Centre Larkana.

Commissioner Larkana Division, DIG Police Larkana Range, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, SSP Larkana, Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers, SP Headquarters Larkana supervised security arrangement throughout the day and no untoward incident was reported anywhere.

While on the eve of Chehlum strict security measures were taken out by district government and the heavy contingents of police along with rangers were deputed at the various places of the city in general and particularly on those routes, from where the mourning processions passed.

Reports from other parts of Larkana division including Kamber, Shahdadkot, Garhi Yaseen, Lakhi, Madeji, Thull, Jacobabad, Warah, Nasirabad, Khanpur, Mirokhan, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore and others areas said that Chehlum processions had passed safely, and no untoward incident was reported.

