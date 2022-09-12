Chehlum of Imam Hussain observe in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed here on Sunday night with religious fervor amid tight security in Sukkur.

The mourners paid tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, who sacrificed their lives for the glory of islam.

On the occasion, processions were taken out from various Imambargahs in Sukkur. The processions passed through their traditional routes with the mourners paying rich tribute to the martyrs of Karbala.