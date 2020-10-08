UrduPoint.com
'Chehlum' Of Imam Hussain Observed In Northern Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 02:44 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Like others part of the country, 'Chehlum' of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed on Thursday in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore, Noushehroferoze and other parts including Rohri, Pano Aqil, Kot Diji with religious spirit, devotion and respect.

In this connection the Majalis Aza programmes, seminars and conferences were held in the various areas/towns to highlight the sacrifices and the services of Imam Hussain (AS) for islam.

Speakers highlighted the significance of the day and shed light on the sacrifices rendered by Imam Hussain (AS) and his followers to uphold the supremacy of Islam.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was the grandson of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), and the younger son of the Hazrat Ali (RA) and Hazrat Fatima (RA).

In all parts of the northern Sindh mourning processions were taken out to highlight the importance of the day and to pay tributes to martyrs of Karbala.

In Khairpur and other districts, speakers said that Imam Hussain (AS) sacrificed his life along with 72 companions in Karbala for protecting Islamic values, supporting human dignity, and defending religion and Shariat.

The great Shahadat of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) wrote a new golden chapter in the world history.

A heavy contingent of Police and Rangers were deployed at various points to avert any incident. Rangers and police also carried out patrolling.

