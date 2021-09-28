Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security

The chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala was observed here on Tuesday as the main procession to mark the day concluded at the Karbela Gamay Shah in the evening amid stringent security arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala was observed here on Tuesday as the main procession to mark the day concluded at the Karbela Gamay Shah in the evening amid stringent security arrangements.

Thousands of police officials and personnel of other law enforcement agencies had been deployed on the route of main procession and other majalis and processions across the provincial capital. The cellular service along the route and surrounding areas also remain suspended for several hours.

Majalis were organized at Imambargahs located in different parts of the city where religious scholars and orators highlighted the message of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). They also explained how Imam Hussain (RA) stood against a cruel ruler for the rule of law and implementing the real spirit of islam.

Several processions were also taken out from different areas, including Model Town, Islampura, Dharampura, Imamia Colony, Nawab Town, Baghbanpura, Jaffria Colony and Raiwind.

However, the main procession was taken out from historic Haveli Alif Shah in Mochi Gate, which concluded at Karbala Gamay Shah after passing through Masjid Wazir Khan, Rang Mehal, Pani Wala Talab, Bazar e Hakima and Bhaati Gate. All entrances to the main venue of majalis were sealed with barbed wires, while walk through gates had been installed to scan the participants.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar frequently visited the route of main mourning procession as well as shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajvery Gunj Bakh'sh (R.

A) and surrounding areas to review the security arrangements.

DIG Operations Capt (R) Sohail Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chatta, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Operations Waqar Shoaib Qurwshi, SP City Rizwan Tariq and other senior officers also accompanied him.

DIG Operations Capt (R) Sohail Chaudhary briefed the CCPO Lahore regarding the necessary measures taken by Lahore Police to provide foolproof security to the participants of both sacred occasion.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar met the community leaders and license holders of main mourning procession as well as the administration of shrine of Hazrat Data Sahib and inquired them about the standard of security provided by the police. He asked them to advise the citizens participating in the mourning procession of Chehlum and the devotees visiting shrine of Data Darbar to wear mask and adopt precautionary measures in wake of variant wave of coronavirus.

The administration of the mourning procession and shrine as well as the citizens expressed their satisfaction over the security arrangements made by the Lahore police.

The CCPO Lahore directed the deputed police officials at the shrine of Data Sahib to remain highly alert at their duty points including entry gates keeping an vigilant eye on any suspicious activity.

He further directed the Dolphin Squad and PRU teams to ensure effective patrolling aroundthe shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA).