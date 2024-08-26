Open Menu

Chehlum Of Imam Hussain (RA) Observed In Larkana

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 11:43 PM

The Chehlum of the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions were observed with great devotion and respect here on Monday

About 44 mourning processions were taken out and 65 majalis were held. Two thousand policemen were deputed for the security arrangements in the city.

About 44 mourning processions were taken out and 65 majalis were held. Two thousand policemen were deputed for the security arrangements in the city.

All the big Imam Bargahs of Larkana city took out separate mourning processions at different times throughout the day and the mourners Flagellated. Camps of Niaz and Sabil were also established.

Meanwhile, the officials and personnel of Pak Rangers were also seen patrolling the city.

Commissioner Larkana, Ghulam Mustafa Phal, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr.

Sharjeel Noor Channa, Iris SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso and SP Headquarters Haseeb Javed Somar Memon visited the route of the central mourning procession on the occasion of Chelum Martyrs Karbala and reviewed various matters including the security of the Majlis.

During the visit, they met administrators, permit holders, clerics and zakirs of Imambargahs and thanked them for the full security arrangements and support provided by the civil administration and the police, where the administration also extended full support to them.

DSP Security and Headquarters Sarfraz Ahmad Pechoho and In-charge DIB Inspector Munir Ahmad Simon gave a briefing to the officials about the mourning processions and their routes.

