Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed peacefully

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions was observed peacefully throughout Hyderabad district with religious fervour on Thursday.

The main procession started from the Qadam Gah Moula Ali amid strict security arrangements which after marching through its traditional routes of station road, Lajpat Road, Risala Road, Bohri Bazar, Saddar and Al Rahim Centre road culminated at the Karbala Dadan Shah after Maghribain prayers.Walkthrough gates were installed and mourners were allowed to enter into the route after complete body search with metal detectors.

The District Administration and the Police have adopted strict security measures in order to avert any untoward incident for which over two thousand policemen and officers had performed duty at different spots particularly at the routes of mourning procession, Imambargahs and designated places for Majalis-e-Aza.Besides police, personnel of Rangers and law enforcement agencies, Civil Defence volunteers and Quami Razakar escorted the procession.

All roads and streets leading towards the route of main mourning procession have been sealed with barbed wires and installation of CCTV cameras at different points, the Police spokesman said and added that Police shooters were deployed at the rooftops of the buildings at different points at the route of procession while plain clothed cops had also remained high alert to check any suspect or untoward activities.

All activities of the mourning procession were monitored at the district control room, spokesman added. On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio Police pickets were established at the entry and exit routes of the district to keep an strict watch on any suspected movement while Police contingents have also remained engaged in searching the vehicles and suspects.

Meanwhile, Majalis-e-Aza were held in different parts of the city, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Rural talukas where religious scholars (Zakireen) highlighted the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who had laid down their lives to save islam in Karbala.