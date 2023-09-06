Open Menu

Chehlum Of Imam Hussain (R.A) To Be Observe Across Northern Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 10:44 PM

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A) to be observe across northern Sindh

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and martyrs of Karbala to be observed on Thursday with religious zeal and reverence

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and martyrs of Karbala to be observed on Thursday with religious zeal and reverence.

Mourning processions with Alam, Tazia, and Zuljinah will be taken out in different towns and cities of northern Sindh to mark the day.

In Sukkur, central mourning processions will set out from Markazi Imam Bargah after mourning sitting there. The procession will end at Imambargah Karbala Mola after passing through its traditional route.

All arrangements have been completed for the security of the procession as all passages around the routes have been protected by placing containers, and shops and commercial areas will be closed.

