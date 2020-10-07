UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chehlum Of Imam Hussain Tomorrow In SUKKUR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 01:35 PM

Chehlum of Imam Hussain tomorrow in SUKKUR

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) will be observed on Thursday with religious zeal and reverence amid heightened security

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) will be observed on Thursday with religious zeal and reverence amid heightened security.

The event marks the culmination of a 40-day mourning period after the 10th of Muharram, the martyrdom date of Imam Hussain and his 72 companions in 680 A.D. mourning processions with Alam, Tazia and Zuljinah would be taken out in the district to mark the day.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made to provide security to Chehlum processions. The main Chehlum procession will be taken out from Markazi Imam Bargah Ghareeb Ababd. Other smaller mourning processions will also be taken out from various parts of the Sukkur division. A ban on pillion riding has already been imposed across Sindh..

Extra contingents of Rangers, police and police commandos have been deployed along the routes of the processions and Imam bargahs in sensitive areas in the Sukkur and Khairpur city.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar said all possible measures had been adopted to maintain peace and public order during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

He said the police and other law enforcement agencies have been asked to make foolproof security arrangements for Chehlum day. He said that indiscriminate action would be taken against those found involved in fanning sectarian hatred.

A control room in DC office has been established while video camera recording of processions would be done. Some 11 power feeders on the route of main procession have been exempted from loadshedding.

Related Topics

Sindh Rangers Police Sukkur Khairpur Event All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways becomes first airline in UAE to rol ..

26 minutes ago

WBSC IV Congress pushed to March 2022

5 minutes ago

Kumar's family delights as KP decides to convert l ..

5 minutes ago

Azerbaijan Launches Drone Attack on Civilian Facil ..

5 minutes ago

EU Says Held Anti-Piracy Naval Exercises With Japa ..

5 minutes ago

Cycle race from Islamabad to Murree on Nov 1

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.