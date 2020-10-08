Chehlum of Karbala martyrs observed in Balochistan

The Chehlum of Shuhada-i- Karbala was observed in different areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Khuzdar, Jaffarabad, Nasirabad and other districts with religious fervour amid tight security arrangements on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Chehlum of Shuhada-i- Karbala was observed in different areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Khuzdar, Jaffarabad, Nasirabad and other districts with religious fervour amid tight security arrangements on Thursday.

The main procession was taken out from Momin Abad Imambargah which was led by Shia Conference's President Agha Dawood.

The processions, after passing through traditional routes including Taj Muhammad, Tughi Road, Yazdan Khan Road ,Alamdar, culminated peacefully at Zainab Graveyard.

Heavy contingent of the police and other law enforcers sealed the routes.

Close circuit cameras were installed at the main areas as per security measures for Chehlum.

Mobile services also remained suspended from 9 a.m. till 8 p.m.