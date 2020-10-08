Chehlum of martyrs of Karbala is being observed today

(@fidahassanain)

The faithful will pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and other martyrs of Karbala on this day by highlighting their great sacrifices for humanity and against injustice.

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A)and other martyrs of the Karbala tragedy is being observed today with religious spirit‚ devotion and respect across the country.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion to avoid any untoward incident.

The cellular services at the major route of the Chelum would remain suspended due to security reasons. In Lahore, the major Chelum gathering would conclude at Karbala Gamay Shah where hundreds and thousands of faithful would father to pay homage to great Imam Hussain (a.s) and other martyrs of Karbala.

The authorities also banned pillon riding in Karachi and other cities of Sindh on the occasion of Chehlum and ordered the citizens to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to control spread spread of Covid-19.