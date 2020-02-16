UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chehlum Of Mother Of CM's Personal Staff Officer Held

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 07:00 PM

Chehlum of mother of CM's personal staff officer held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The chehlum of mother of Haider Ali, the personal staff officer of the Punjab chief minister, was held in his native village, Chak No 16/69, near Syadwala, Nankana Sahib.

Provincial ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Asad Khokhar, members of National and provincial assemblies, Amir Dogar, Ahmed Hussain, Raja Riaz, Mahendar Paal Singh, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abrar-ul-Haq, Advocate General Punjab, Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman and people from various walks of life were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Nankana Sahib Jahanian From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ethiopian PM

50 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Professional Championshi ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives IMF Managing Director ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives World Bank President

46 minutes ago

Dubai Ruler receives Ivanka Trump at GWFD 2020

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends GWFD 2020 opening sess ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.