LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The chehlum of mother of Haider Ali, the personal staff officer of the Punjab chief minister, was held in his native village, Chak No 16/69, near Syadwala, Nankana Sahib.

Provincial ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Asad Khokhar, members of National and provincial assemblies, Amir Dogar, Ahmed Hussain, Raja Riaz, Mahendar Paal Singh, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abrar-ul-Haq, Advocate General Punjab, Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman and people from various walks of life were present on the occasion.