Chehlum Procession, Chor Chowk Peshawar Road To Remain Closed

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP ) on Wednesday issued traffic plan for Chehlum procession to be taken out on October 16 (Friday) from Chor Chowk, Peshawar Road.

According to a spokesman, Chor Chowk Peshawar Road, Masrial Road and Hali Road would remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic from Friday morning to conclusion of the Chehlum procession and the traffic would be provided alternate routes.

He informed 169 wardens and officers would perform special duties to regulate traffic on alternate routes.

Traffic will be diverted to alternate routes including Qasim Market, Transit Camp, Bakri Chowk and Dhoke Hassu.

No one will be allowed to use Chairing Cross Chowk for Chor Chowk.

Traffic will be allowed to use Qasim Market, Range Road, Shalley Valley, Masrial Road and Bhatta Chowk to reach Golra Mor.

All arrangements to facilitate the citizens had been made, he said, urging the motorists to observe traffic rules and use alternate routes to avoid traffic mess.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar directed the wardens to remove all kind of encroachments from the routes of processions besides keeping a vigil on the suspects and outlaws to maintain law and order situation.

"There will be complete ban on parking of any vehicle, motorcycle and handcarts on the route of Chehlum procession," he added.

