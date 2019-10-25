UrduPoint.com
Chehlum Procession, Chor Chowk To Remain Closed On Monday

Fri 25th October 2019

City Traffic Police (CTP) Friday issued a traffic plan for Chehlum procession to be taken out on October 28 (Monday) from Chor Chowk, Peshawar Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Friday issued a traffic plan for Chehlum procession to be taken out on October 28 (Monday) from Chor Chowk, Peshawar Road.

According to a spokesman, Chor Chowk Peshawar Road, Masrial Road and Hali Road would remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic from Monday morning to conclusion of the Chehlum procession and the traffic would be provided alternate routes.

He informed 167 wardens and officers would perform special duties to regulate traffic on alternate routes.

Traffic will be diverted to alternate routes including Qasim Market, Transit Camp, Bakri Chowk and Dhoke Hassu.

No one would be allowed to use Chairing Cross Chowk for Chor Chowk. Traffic would be allowed to use Qasim Market, Range Road, Shalley Valley, Masrial Road and Bhatta Chowk to reach Golra Mor.

All arrangements to facilitate the citizens had been made, he said urging the motorists to observe traffic rules and use alternate routes to avoid traffic mess.

The citizens can call at City Traffic Police Helpline 051-9272616 to know about the traffic situation on the roads.

