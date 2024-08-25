Open Menu

Chehlum Procession Concludes Peacefully In ICT

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The central mourning procession for the martyrs of Karbala in Islamabad's G-6 area has successfully concluded peacefully, under the watchful supervision of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and law enforcement agencies.

The central mourning procession proceeded along its designated routes.

Islamabad's Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, along with the Commissioner and other officials, oversaw the arrangements and security throughout the event.

DC Irfan Memon personally visited key points along the procession's path to ensure smooth operations.

He confirmed that the procession was moving in an orderly and peaceful manner.

Strict security measures were implemented across all routes. The district administration, police, and other relevant departments remained on duty for the entire day to monitor the procession closely.

As the procession concluded peacefully, DC Islamabad congratulated all the officers and staff involved, acknowledging their efforts in ensuring the event's smooth conduct.

He also praised the excellent arrangements made and the dedication shown by all personnel on duty.

