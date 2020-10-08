UrduPoint.com
Chehlum Procession Culminates Amid Tight Security

Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:06 PM

The Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) which emanated from Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) in the afternoon here Thursday culminated at Karbala Dadan Shah in the evening

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) which emanated from Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) in the afternoon here Thursday culminated at Karbala Dadan Shah in the evening.

Tens of thousands of men, women and children walked their way from distant areas of Hyderabad as part of the Arbaeen walk and gathered at the Qadam Gah to join the procession.

The Hyderabad police claimed deployment of over 2,000 policemen for security during the chehlum. However, a thin presence of the police was witnessed along the routes like Thandi Sarak road, Cantonment graveyard road and other roads on which thousands of people walked to reach Qadam Gah.

The police spokesman informed that 22 processions in addition to the central procession were taken out in Hyderabad. He told that all the streets intersecting the route of the main procession were sealed and the walk through gates were placed at Qadam Gah besides the checking with the help of the metal detectors was also conducted.

The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio and other police officials monitored security arrangements of the processions.

