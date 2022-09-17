Chehlum procession culminates at Husainian Iranian Imambargah

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions was observed in the metropolis with reverence and fervour here on Saturday.

Big and small processions were taken out in various parts of the city.

The mourners marched with the processions until dusk.

The main procession of the Chehlum was taken out from Nishtar Park, which culminated while passing through its traditional routes at the Husainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar amid tight security.