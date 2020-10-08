UrduPoint.com
Chehlum Procession Culminates Peacefully

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

The main procession of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions culminated peacefully amidst tight security in the metropolis on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The main procession of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions culminated peacefully amidst tight security in the metropolis on Thursday.

The procession led by Shabbar Raza Zaidi and Hasan Akhter Naqvi emerged from Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan nearby Old Naumaish Chowrangi and after passing through its traditional route, culminated at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah Kharadar here, said a spokesperson to the DIG South Karachi police.

Earlier, prominent scholar Maulana Shehenshah Hussain Naqvi addressing the Maslij at Nishter Park and shed light on the sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his family members.

The participants of the main procession marched from Nishter Park to M.A.Jinnah road and offered the Namaz-e-Zuhrain at Imambargah Ali Raza.

Several smaller processions from different areas of the city also merged into the main Chehlem procession.

Medical camps and water stalls "Sabeels", were set up along the route of the procession to facilitate the mourners.

Director General Sindh Rangers Major Gen Umar Bukhari along with the high officials of Rangers inspected the security arrangements of the main procession, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers.

Strict security arrangements were made by the Sindh police while contingent of Pakistan Rangers Sindh was also part of the security arrangements.

Snipers were posted on the rooftops of high-rise structures along the route, while the procession was monitored through close circuit security cameras from the central command and control centre, besides, monitoring via helicopter.

All roads, streets and lanes leading to the route of the main procession were blocked by placing containers to stop the unwanted entries. All markets and shops along the route had already been sealed a day earlier.

