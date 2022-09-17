Chehlum procession culminates peacefully in Hyderabad

UrduPoint.com

The Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) which began from Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) in the afternoon here on Saturday culminated at Qadam Gah Dadan Shah in the evening

Thousands of men, women and children walked their way from distant areas of Hyderabad as part of the Mishi-Arbaeen walk and gathered at the Qadam Gah to join the procession.

The Hyderabad police claimed deployment of over 2,000 policemen for security during the chehlum.

The police spokesman informed that 23 processions in addition to the central procession were taken out in Hyderabad.

He told that all the streets intersecting the route of the main procession were sealed and the walk through gates were placed at Qadam Gah.

He added that the body search with the help of the metal detectors was also conducted. The SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh and other police officials monitored security arrangements of the processions.

