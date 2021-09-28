UrduPoint.com

Chehlum Procession Ends Peacefully

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 10:40 PM

Chehlum procession ends peacefully

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The main procession taken out to observe Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and martyrs of Karbala amidst strict security arrangements ended peacefully here on Tuesday.

The main Chehlum procession started from Nishtar Park and ended at the Hussainian Iranian lmambargah in Kharadar after passing through its traditional route.

Earlier, addressing a Majlis, prominent scholar Allama Shaheen Shah Naqvi highlighted the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala, at Nishtar Park here.

The mourners including women, children and elders participated in the procession which emerged after Majlis from Nishtar Park and reached Imam Bargah Ali Raza, where the participants offered Namaz-e-Zohrain.

The main procession, passing through Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, Father James Road, Naumaish Chowrangi, Saddar, M.A.Jinnah Road and Boulten Market, culminated peacefully at Hussainiyan Iranians Imambargah Kharadar.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion of Chehlum procession, containers were placed on the roads and lanes leading to the procession route and the procession was monitored with the help of CCTV cameras.

The cellular services were partially suspended in several areas and ban was imposed on the pillion riding by the Sindh Government.

The Traffic diversion plan was also followed by the Karachi Traffic Police for the main Chehlum procession.

The stalls of drinking water and medical camps were established along the procession routes.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Martyrs Shaheed Water Road Traffic Karbala Saddar Women Market From Government Muharram

Recent Stories

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-f ..

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-face learning from 3 Oct

1 hour ago
 Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces v ..

Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces visits Wahat Al Karama

1 hour ago
 4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

1 hour ago
 Pregnant mum, kids among 91 rescued off Spain coas ..

Pregnant mum, kids among 91 rescued off Spain coast

23 minutes ago
 Russia's Su-27 Escorted US Spy Plane Over Black Se ..

Russia's Su-27 Escorted US Spy Plane Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

23 minutes ago
 PML-N lost image due to corruption charges: Shahba ..

PML-N lost image due to corruption charges: Shahbaz Gill

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.