Chehlum procession ends peacefully

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The main procession taken out to observe Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and martyrs of Karbala amidst strict security arrangements ended peacefully here on Tuesday.

The main Chehlum procession started from Nishtar Park and ended at the Hussainian Iranian lmambargah in Kharadar after passing through its traditional route.

Earlier, addressing a Majlis, prominent scholar Allama Shaheen Shah Naqvi highlighted the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala, at Nishtar Park here.

The mourners including women, children and elders participated in the procession which emerged after Majlis from Nishtar Park and reached Imam Bargah Ali Raza, where the participants offered Namaz-e-Zohrain.

The main procession, passing through Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, Father James Road, Naumaish Chowrangi, Saddar, M.A.Jinnah Road and Boulten Market, culminated peacefully at Hussainiyan Iranians Imambargah Kharadar.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion of Chehlum procession, containers were placed on the roads and lanes leading to the procession route and the procession was monitored with the help of CCTV cameras.

The cellular services were partially suspended in several areas and ban was imposed on the pillion riding by the Sindh Government.

The Traffic diversion plan was also followed by the Karachi Traffic Police for the main Chehlum procession.

The stalls of drinking water and medical camps were established along the procession routes.