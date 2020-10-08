Chehlum procession in Capital concludes peacefully

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :A procession taken out on Wednesday in connection with the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) from Markazai Imam Bargah G-6/2, Islamabad after Zuhrain prayers, was concluded peacefully.

After marching on its traditional route including Lal Quarters Crossing, 7th Avenue Service Road and Melody Market, it peacefully concluded at the Imam Bargah Asna Ashri late night.

Special sitting sessions of Arbaeen Hussaini were also organised at different worship places in the Federal capital. Religious scholars shed light on the sacrifice of the Imam and his family and friends.

People distributed free milk, food among the participants of processions and other people. Police and district administration made special arrangements on the occasion.

Allama Basharat Imami, a leader of Tehreek-e-Nafaz-e-Fiqa-e-Jafria talking to media said that the whole world was commemorating the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) after the tragedy of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram, Hazrat Imam Zainul Abedian (RA) and Hazrat Zainab (RA) exposed the real face of Yazid to the world. The Muharram and Milad processions can't be stopped, he added.