Chehlum procession in Kohat concludes peacefully under tight security

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain Alaih Salam in Kohat district concluded peacefully on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsud and other senior officials monitored the procession through CCTV cameras from the Control Room.

They also visited the procession site to review the security and arrangements in detail.

According to the sources of district administration and local police, special checkpoints were set up inside and outside the city and the central market was sealed to ensure the security of the procession.

The routes of the mourning procession were scanned repeatedly and no one was allowed to enter the procession without checking.

Commissioner Kohat Division, Mutasim Billah Shah and Regional Police Officer Kohat, Abbas Majeed Marwat, oversaw the security arrangements and ensured that the procession was conducted peacefully.

District Police Officer Kohat, Zahidullah and other officers also played a key role in maintaining law and order during the procession.

The procession followed its traditional route and participants were able to observe the ritual without any disturbance.

