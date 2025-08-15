Open Menu

Chehlum Procession In Kohat Concludes Peacefully Under Tight Security

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Chehlum procession in Kohat concludes peacefully under tight security

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain Alaih Salam in Kohat district concluded peacefully on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsud and other senior officials monitored the procession through CCTV cameras from the Control Room.

They also visited the procession site to review the security and arrangements in detail.

According to the sources of district administration and local police, special checkpoints were set up inside and outside the city and the central market was sealed to ensure the security of the procession.

The routes of the mourning procession were scanned repeatedly and no one was allowed to enter the procession without checking.

Commissioner Kohat Division, Mutasim Billah Shah and Regional Police Officer Kohat, Abbas Majeed Marwat, oversaw the security arrangements and ensured that the procession was conducted peacefully.

District Police Officer Kohat, Zahidullah and other officers also played a key role in maintaining law and order during the procession.

The procession followed its traditional route and participants were able to observe the ritual without any disturbance.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

41 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

56 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League ..

Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stan ..

2 hours ago
 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..

3 hours ago
President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s a ..

President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..

4 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official vi ..

CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit

4 hours ago
 Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public r ..

Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads

5 hours ago
 WhatsApp rolls out new features, including schedul ..

WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls

5 hours ago
 Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

5 hours ago
 CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest ed ..

CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan