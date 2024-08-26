Chehlum processions end peacefully

Chehlum processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) concluded peaceful under tight security in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Chehlum processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) concluded peaceful under tight security in Sargodha.

Over 1500 policemen were deployed for the security of Chehlum processions. In Sargodha city, 13 processions were held including 2 of category A, 2 of category B and 9 of category C .

The main procession started from block 14 and culminated at block No.19 after passing through different routes.

Devotees had made special arrangements for water and milk Sabeels on every route of the processions.

District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi himself monitored the security.