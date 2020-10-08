UrduPoint.com
Chehlum Processions Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) Observed With Religious Fervor

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Chehlum (40th day) of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in the battle of Karbla was observed with religious fervor and sanctity amid strict security measures.

Majalis and processions were held in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where strict security measures were made to thwart any untoward incident.

The Ulema and scholars highlighted the teaching of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and the purpose of the sacrifices of his family members, companion and followers to uphold the supremacy of islam.

Later various processions were taken out and after passing through the traditional routes culminated peacefully. Hundreds of participants observed 'Zanjir Zani' to commemorate martyrs of Karbala's sacrifice.

The district administrations partially suspended the mobile network service while walk through gates were installed at entry points of Imam Barghas and mosques and at entrance of procession routes.

The processions were monitored through drone cameras.

