Open Menu

Chehlum Security Plan Finalizes

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Chehlum Security plan finalizes

The district police on Monday chalked out an elaborate security plan for the Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The district police on Monday chalked out an elaborate security plan for the Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

Strict patrolling will be ensured through effective coordination among the personnel of the law enforcement agencies.

The procession will start from the Imambargah Ghareeb Abad and will culminate at the same Imambargah after passing through various routes.

According to the security plan, prepared under the guidance of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohail Khoso, the district police, including the Rangers, will perform patrolling and security duties on the occasion and the route of the procession will be cordoned off completely.

ASP assisted by DSPs, will be stationed along the procession route to supervise the security officials. Inspectors will also monitor the police pickets in the district.

SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials will visit the procession routes to ensure effective coordination among the security personnel. A total of 500 cops will be deployed, while various special Quick Response Force teams and Special Branch police will assist them.

The Sukkur Traffic Police has also devised a special plan to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Visit Traffic Sukkur Same From

Recent Stories

CM extends sympathies to heirs of martyrs

CM extends sympathies to heirs of martyrs

3 minutes ago
 LHC orders to produce Parvez Elahi on Sept 5

LHC orders to produce Parvez Elahi on Sept 5

3 minutes ago
 Police get three days physical remand of Ali Wazir ..

Police get three days physical remand of Ali Wazir

3 minutes ago
 Latest screening system installed at Lahore airpor ..

Latest screening system installed at Lahore airport

4 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Saudi King on passing of Princ ..

UAE leaders condole Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

9 minutes ago
 SIFC continues to steer investment related initiat ..

SIFC continues to steer investment related initiatives at fast pace

8 minutes ago
Governor grieved over Navy helicopter crash in Gwa ..

Governor grieved over Navy helicopter crash in Gwadar

8 minutes ago
 MQM leaders call on Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

MQM leaders call on Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

8 minutes ago
 CG Japan, President PJCA condole demise of former ..

CG Japan, President PJCA condole demise of former judge

11 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt appoints doctors as Police surgeo ..

Balochistan govt appoints doctors as Police surgeon in all 34 districts

12 seconds ago
 PM orders immediate action against power thieves, ..

PM orders immediate action against power thieves, defaulters

14 seconds ago
 CCPO takes notice of video showing Police personne ..

CCPO takes notice of video showing Police personnel getting bread, lassi without ..

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan